Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Cuts Stake in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C decreased its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) by 90.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,817,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,359,873 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Perspective Therapeutics were worth $28,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% during the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 99,293 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after buying an additional 4,566,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,069,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CATX. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

CATX opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.