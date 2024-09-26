DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Acquired by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,195,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,091,569 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 0.07% of DocGo worth $22,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocGo by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 344,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 127,320 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in DocGo by 43.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 224,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 68,264 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of DocGo by 212.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 505,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 343,692 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 799,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

Shares of DCGO stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. DocGo Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $340.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.61 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

