Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Has $9.89 Million Stake in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lowered its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,743,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,000 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 39.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLDB opened at $7.54 on Thursday. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00.

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

SLDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair raised Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

