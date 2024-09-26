Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stake Raised by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,481 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 1.19% of Alector worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the first quarter worth approximately $760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,912,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 526,037 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 301,936 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Alector by 6.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 61.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.68. Alector, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Alector had a negative net margin of 290.66% and a negative return on equity of 102.63%. The business had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alector has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

In other news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 13,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $67,958.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $35,609.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 13,926 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $67,958.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 291,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,222 shares of company stock worth $286,013 in the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

