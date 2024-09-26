Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Invests $24.16 Million in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,710,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,158,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 4.78% of Mereo BioPharma Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 70.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MREO shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mereo BioPharma Group news, CEO Denise Scots-Knight sold 28,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $127,891.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Denise Scots-Knight sold 28,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $127,891.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles Sermon sold 9,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $44,610.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 240,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,831.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,175 shares of company stock worth $702,832. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mereo BioPharma Group Trading Down 1.2 %

MREO opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $5.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

(Free Report)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MREO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.