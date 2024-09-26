Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Invests $14.48 Million in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,518,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,481,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 0.06% of Foghorn Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 101.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 216,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,338,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after buying an additional 107,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 320,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 56,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FHTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Performance

Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Foghorn Therapeutics news, insider Carlos Costa sold 35,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $358,990.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.