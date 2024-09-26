Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Sells 53,408 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C cut its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 874,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,408 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 3.17% of Castle Biosciences worth $19,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 362.2% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 12,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $299,526.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,198.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 12,989 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $299,526.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,198.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $210,081.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $227,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,665 shares of company stock valued at $828,222 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.65 million, a PE ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.12. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

