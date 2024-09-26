Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 595.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $2,186,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,027,680.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $2,186,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,027,680.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $247,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,141,792.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 564,032 shares of company stock valued at $45,444,694 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $83.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of -157.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day moving average of $82.13. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.