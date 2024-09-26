Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 483.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $17,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,728,745.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $20.84.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

About Wendy’s

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.