Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 3.4 %

CHH stock opened at $129.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.98. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $134.44.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $1,206,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,709,646.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total transaction of $1,019,827.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $1,206,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,709,646.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,383. 24.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHH. UBS Group reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.64.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

