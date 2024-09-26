Amalgamated Bank Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLAB opened at $114.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.57. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $154.91.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.18 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $97,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,015,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

