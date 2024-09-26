UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Position Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 30.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $704,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,681,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,153,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $704,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,681,904 shares in the company, valued at $140,153,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,211 shares in the company, valued at $329,127.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,846 shares of company stock worth $3,135,439. 8.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $103.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.60. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $109.42.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $390.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

