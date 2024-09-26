Amalgamated Bank Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPNG. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 5.7% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 6.0% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 15.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. CLSA raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.64 per share, with a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,874,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,168,279.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 601,300 shares of company stock worth $13,604,354 and have sold 410,432 shares worth $9,429,597. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang stock opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 181.74 and a beta of 1.10. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

