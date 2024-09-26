Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of Envista worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Envista by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 231,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NVST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

In other news, CFO Eric D. Hammes purchased 24,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $400,607.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,607.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NVST opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $28.67.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $633.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.88 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 52.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

