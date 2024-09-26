Amalgamated Bank Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 290.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $71.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $72.26.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -27.61%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

