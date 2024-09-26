Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total transaction of $122,228.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.1 %

PAG stock opened at $160.99 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.95 and a fifty-two week high of $179.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.40.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

