Amalgamated Bank Sells 8,795 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBRA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 559,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,394,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,275,000 after acquiring an additional 124,825 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 38,144 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $176.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.00%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

