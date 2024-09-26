Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGO. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 535.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

AGO stock opened at $79.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.68. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $96.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 61.17% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGO. UBS Group dropped their target price on Assured Guaranty from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

View Our Latest Report on AGO

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,380,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,423,321.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.