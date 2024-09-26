Amalgamated Bank Sells 842 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Spire in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 26.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

Spire Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:SR opened at $66.76 on Thursday. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average is $62.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire

In other news, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $429,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Spire news, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $32,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,899.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $429,338.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $638,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

