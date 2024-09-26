Amalgamated Bank Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,499,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,014,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $13,879,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 171.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 37,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 190.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,233,000 after buying an additional 30,601 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.92.

Boston Beer stock opened at $270.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.35. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.40 and a 12 month high of $395.52. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.33 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

