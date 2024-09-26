John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.40

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.40 and last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 1097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $715.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 35,645 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 126,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 32,848 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

