Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.44

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.44 and last traded at $62.19, with a volume of 294010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Evergy by 199.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

