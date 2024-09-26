Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.75

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.75 and last traded at $71.57, with a volume of 9661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.44.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

