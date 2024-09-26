FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.70

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.70 and last traded at $38.69, with a volume of 121483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.82.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 692.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in FOX during the second quarter valued at $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in FOX by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 67,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

