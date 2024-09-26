Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.26

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.26 and last traded at $46.25, with a volume of 15144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.96.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,292,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,501 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,695.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,271,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,602,000 after buying an additional 1,226,496 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,254,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,890,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 953,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,684,000 after acquiring an additional 21,652 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 917,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,209,000 after acquiring an additional 24,242 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

