Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Hits New 1-Year High at $366.80

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $366.80 and last traded at $362.57, with a volume of 30155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $365.01.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $334.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.08.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Public Storage by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,373,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $7,319,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,573,000 after buying an additional 173,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,701,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

