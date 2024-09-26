Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Hits New 1-Year High at $106.85

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.85 and last traded at $106.58, with a volume of 22724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,773,027.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,774. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

