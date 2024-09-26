Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.86

Shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.86 and last traded at $56.81, with a volume of 4012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.71.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSTL. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,354,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 123,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after acquiring an additional 51,122 shares during the last quarter.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

