Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $4,149.20

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4,149.20 and last traded at $4,130.00, with a volume of 39088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4,097.08.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,590.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,064.21.

Booking Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,773.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,738.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $37.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

