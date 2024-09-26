National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.50

Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.50 and last traded at $61.42, with a volume of 23305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.10.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Insider Transactions at National Fuel Gas

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $103,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,496.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 882,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,287,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $49,804,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

