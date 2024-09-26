ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.79

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.79 and last traded at $74.64, with a volume of 20077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.21.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $354.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 290.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in ONE Gas by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 147.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

