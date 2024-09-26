OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 626,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 7,683,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OPK. StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 20th.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.64.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

In related news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,508,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,434,097.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 736,644 shares of company stock valued at $23,874,134 over the last ninety days. 47.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in OPKO Health by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

