Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 2%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.77 and last traded at $43.77. 743,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,718,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.67.

AFRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “positive” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Affirm Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.07. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 3.51.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.31. Affirm had a negative net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $659.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $249,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Affirm news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,704,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $249,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,351 shares of company stock valued at $5,081,045 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Affirm by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 82.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 80.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

