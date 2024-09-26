Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Down 2.1%

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.61 and last traded at $64.89. Approximately 734,722 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,255,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Western Digital from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.24.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,098.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $178,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,098.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,955 shares of company stock worth $1,053,560. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

