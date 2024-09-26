Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.15

Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.15 and last traded at $38.12, with a volume of 83210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.93.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,708,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,770 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,657,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,781,000 after buying an additional 1,832,029 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 84.8% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,550,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,595,000 after buying an additional 1,628,757 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,616,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,992,000 after buying an additional 1,019,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,264,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,088,000 after acquiring an additional 962,055 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.