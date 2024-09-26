Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.49

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 101262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OUNZ. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

