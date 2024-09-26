SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.30

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.30 and last traded at $52.27, with a volume of 623320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.05.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

