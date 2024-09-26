iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $136.34 and last traded at $136.10, with a volume of 40776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.74.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF
About iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
