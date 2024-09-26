iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $136.34 and last traded at $136.10, with a volume of 40776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Passive Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,769,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 44,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

