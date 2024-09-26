CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.60

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 1300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a positive return on equity of 50.83% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $720.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1471 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently -67.05%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

