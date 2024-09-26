Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.88

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.88 and last traded at $39.88, with a volume of 10462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.65.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 50.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter worth $120,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 80.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

