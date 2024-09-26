Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Hits New 1-Year High at $170.10

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $170.10 and last traded at $169.90, with a volume of 140453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,706,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,151,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 333.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 24,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

