Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.79

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.79 and last traded at $48.74, with a volume of 52687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOO. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $523.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.15 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 8.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 9,166.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 3,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

