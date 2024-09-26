Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.89. 3,361,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 7,004,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.75.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 27,846 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $632,104.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,299.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 27,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $632,104.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,395.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,733 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

