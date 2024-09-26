Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.15

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.15 and last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 219992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.22%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $168,695.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 130.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 3,236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 46.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

