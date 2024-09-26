Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.17-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.22-10.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.27 billion. Cintas also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.170-4.250 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $167.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $193.75 price objective (up from $187.50) on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $850.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $197.50 to $218.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $207.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.33. Cintas has a 1-year low of $118.68 and a 1-year high of $209.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

