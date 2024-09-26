Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.350-8.660 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR stock opened at $208.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $166.73 and a 12 month high of $223.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.48.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

Several analysts have commented on BR shares. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $213.33.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,386 shares of company stock worth $28,112,824 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

