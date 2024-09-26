Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $55.21 million for the quarter. Uxin had a negative net margin of 40.91% and a negative return on equity of 142.97%. Uxin updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Uxin Price Performance

Shares of UXIN stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. Uxin has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.13.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

