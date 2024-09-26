Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $178.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $63.92 on Thursday. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $65.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $32,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $157,834.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,040.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,763 shares of company stock valued at $765,004 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

