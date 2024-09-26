Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) Announces Earnings Results

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $29.65 million for the quarter. Maison Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Maison Solutions updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Maison Solutions Price Performance
NASDAQ MSS opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. Maison Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.41.
Maison Solutions Company Profile
