Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) Announces Earnings Results

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $29.65 million for the quarter. Maison Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Maison Solutions updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ MSS opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. Maison Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

