Komodo (KMD) Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Komodo has a total market cap of $35.05 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00045064 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00037819 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00013168 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,468,575 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

